Apple Developer affected by outage following scheduled maintenance [U: Fixed]

Multiple Apple Developer services are partially or completely offline right now, including account management, App Store Connect, and more. Interestingly, this comes right after a scheduled maintenance on some of the Apple Developer services earlier today.

Update 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET: Apple says it has fixed the outage in all its online services.

According to the System Status page on the Apple Developer website, the following services were affected by the outage:

Account

App Store Connect

Apple Developer Forums

Apple Podcasts Connect

Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles

CloudKit Dashboard

Code-level Support

Contact Us

Developer ID Notary Service

Feedback Assistant

MapKit JS Dashboard

Program Enrollment and Renewals

Software Downloads

TestFlight

Xcode Automatic Configuration

Apple says that the scheduled maintenance, which has now been completed, occurred around 12:00 PM ET/3:00 PM ET, while the ongoing outage began around 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET. Some of Apple’s regular services like the iTunes Store and the App Store were also affected today, but Apple says they’re all working again.

Were you affected by this outage? Let us know in the comments below.

