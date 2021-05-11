Apple Developer affected by outage following scheduled maintenance [U: Fixed]

Multiple Apple Developer services are partially or completely offline right now, including account management, App Store Connect, and more. Interestingly, this comes right after a scheduled maintenance on some of the Apple Developer services earlier today.
Update 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET: Apple says it has fixed the outage in all its online services.
According to the System Status page on the Apple Developer website, the following services were affected by the outage:
- Account
- App Store Connect
- Apple Developer Forums
- Apple Podcasts Connect
- Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles
- CloudKit Dashboard
- Code-level Support
- Contact Us
- Developer ID Notary Service
- Feedback Assistant
- MapKit JS Dashboard
- Program Enrollment and Renewals
- Software Downloads
- TestFlight
- Xcode Automatic Configuration
Apple says that the scheduled maintenance, which has now been completed, occurred around 12:00 PM ET/3:00 PM ET, while the ongoing outage began around 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET. Some of Apple’s regular services like the iTunes Store and the App Store were also affected today, but Apple says they’re all working again.
Were you affected by this outage? Let us know in the comments below.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.