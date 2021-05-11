Apple Pay in Japan now supports Visa credit and debit cards

Apple Pay has been available in Japan since 2016. Now, Visa has announced its branded cards now work with Apple Pay in the country as well.

Customers with Visa’s credit and debit cards issued by Aplus, Credit Saison, JACCS, Mitsui Sumitomo Bank Card, NTT DoCoMo, Rakuten, and SMBC Finance Service are now able to add their card to their Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Visa will also easily let its customers charge their Apple Pay Suica or PASMO cards anytime and anywhere to use trains, buses, taxis, and more.The Apple Pay Express Transit feature has been available in Japan since October of 2020. Apple’s own payment system is supported by over 100 banks and card issuers in the country.

The latest place to receive Apple Pay support was Israel last week with all banks, although not all cards are supported. The payment feature continues to expand around the world.

Visa in Japan also published a video with the steps to add its own cards to the iPhone’s Wallet. Watch it below:

