Amazon-owned Wondery+ joining Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform

The new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform is expected to launch this month, and Apple continues to reach deals with high-profile studios. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Wondery podcast studio, owned by Amazon, will offer its Wondery+ subscription service through Apple Podcasts.

The Wondery+ subscription costs $4.99 per month or $34.99 per year, and the price will be the same on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, despite Apple taking a cut of revenue. Wondery+ offers ad-free versions of the studio’s podcasts, as well as early access to select content and bonus episodes.

In a statement, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent explained:

“We’re excited to join with Apple on the next chapter of podcasting and are encouraged by the opportunities this subscription offering opens up for the podcast industry as a whole. Through this opportunity, we’ll be offering our listeners on Apple Podcasts easy access to Wondery+ while bringing them the same immersive listening experience they’ve grown to know and love.”

Notably, a report last year tipped that Apple was among the companies interested in acquiring Wondery for between $300 million and $400 million. Ultimately, Amazon ended up acquiring the company for an undisclosed sum. The news that Wondery+ content is coming to Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is good news for fans who worried Amazon could silo the content off to within its own ecosystem.

Wondery has created a variety of popular podcasts focused on culture, technology, and more. Last year, it was announced that Apple TV+ would develop a limited series telling the story of WeWork, based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.”

The Apple Podcasts Subscriptions feature will allow users to pay creators directly for shows and receive bonus content, ad-free episodes, and more. The platform is expected to launch sometime this month, likely as part of iOS 14.6.

