20 years of Apple Stores in 20 quotes

- May. 18th 2021 8:01 am PT

Feature
0

This week marks twenty years since the first Apple Retail Stores opened their doors. From suburban malls to landmark architecture projects in the world’s top cities, the story of Apple Stores is one no individual can tell. It took a global team, still growing today, to shape a crazy idea from dream to reality and prove the skeptics wrong. Here are twenty highlights from along the way.

🎈 This is part two of a four-part series celebrating twenty years of Apple Stores. Check back throughout the week for links to more feature stories and special content.

2001

"I'm not a Genius, but I'll stand behind here." Steve Jobs, Apple Tysons Corner

2002

"Folks capture the moment on digital cameras as they get their first glimpse." Apple.com, Apple SoHo Grand Opening

2003

"In Tokyo we are opening a store on the Ginza, which is the #1 shopping street in the world." Steve Jobs, WWDC 2003

2004

"Our mini store is a big experience that fits in a small space." Ron Johnson, Apple mini store Introduction

2005

"Attend the world premiere event at all Apple stores" Mac OS X Tiger World Premiere

2006

"And we said 'Subterranean? Are you crazy?' But then we called him back a day later." Steve Jobs, Apple Fifth Avenue

2007

"...Eager shoppers who began lining up early Thursday spent the night on folding chairs and in sleeping bags — one even brought a mattress." CNN, June 29, 2007

2008

"This is the first of many stores we will open in China." Ron Johnson, Apple Sanlitun

2009

"What I want to know is why I wasn't at the Louvre opening this week." David Muir, Apple Upper West Side Grand Opening

2010

"It's kind of a landmark in glass engineering." Steve Jobs, Remarks On Apple Pudong

2011

"We'll be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday." Apple Stores Pause For A Celebration Of Steve Jobs' Life

2012

"A search for a new head of Retail is underway..." Apple Newsroom, October 29, 2012

2013

"GPS will tell you how to get to the nearest Apple Store. With iBeacon, Apple hopes to guide you around once you're inside." Associated Press, December 6, 2013

2014

"What we've done is we've painstakingly restored it to its original glory." Jonny Walker, Apple Brisbane Store Leader

2015

"It starts with this beautiful custom table, where you can see all of the Apple Watches beautifully displayed." Tim Cook, Apple Special Event, March 9, 2015

2016

"The connection to inside and out is one of the things most important to us." BJ Siegel, Apple Union Square Grand Opening

2017

"Did you learn something? Were you inspired? Did we enrich your life?" Angela Ahrendts, Remarks On Today at Apple

2018

"To work within one of Italy's historic piazzas is both a great responsibility and wonderful challenge." Jony Ive, Remarks On Apple Piazza Liberty

2019

"In New York, the walk begins at the Apple Store at Fifth Avenue and 58th Street and heads straight into the park." New York Times, Today at Apple [AR]T Launch

2020

"It's a swifter way for us to serve customers." Deirdre O'Brien, Remarks On Apple Express

Links to the photos that inspired the illustrations in this article:

2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

🎈 Continue with more stories celebrating twenty years of Apple Stores:

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 510 retail stores across the globe.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

Apple Store Glossary

Apple Store Glossary
Apple Store Memoji Badge

Apple Store Memoji Badge