Apple releases macOS 11.5 beta to developers ahead of 11.4 public release

In a surprise move today, Apple has seeded developers with the first macOS 11.5 beta after just releasing the RC build of macOS 11.4 just two days ago. The latest build comes alongside the first iOS 14.7 beta and more.

The OTA for the first macOS 11.5 beta doesn’t appear to be rolling out quite yet but you can download the beta from Apple’s Developer website in the meantime.

On Monday, Apple seeded the release candidate for macOS 11.4. The update comes with expanded GPU support for “cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT).” However, Apple still hasn’t made 11.4 available to the public.

Ahead of that release, Apple has made the first macOS 11.5 beta available for developers with build number 20G5023d. Also available today are the first betas of iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and tvOS 14.7. It’s not clear yet what new changes or features come with the latest releases.

Notice anything new in today’s betas? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

