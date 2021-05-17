Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 RC to developers ahead of final release

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur 11.4 RC to developers. This comes ahead of the final release, which is expected sometime later this month or early June. The update brings support for paid subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, compatibility with new AMD GPUs, and more.

The macOS 11.4 beta comes with expanded GPU support for “cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT).” This update also enables paid podcast subscriptions in the Apple Podcasts app, a feature that was announced last month and will soon be available to users.

Developers can now update macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta to the RC release through the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. The build number for today’s RC release is 20F71.

We’ll be looking out for any more changes or new features that come with the latest software. Spot anything? Share in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

Check out the full release notes below:

macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcasts

Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

