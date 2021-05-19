All of today’s best deals are headlined by up to $133 off Apple Watch Series 6 styles from $329. That’s alongside official Apple Watch bands from $39 and Philips Hue smart home lighting starting at $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking as much as $133 off a variety of styles. With prices starting at $329, these are some of the best discounts of the year and in many cases marking the lowest we’ve seen since the Black Friday holiday season. Ranging from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel and cellular offerings, there are quite a few different options for upgrading to Apple’s latest wearable.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with the suite of fitness tracking features you’ll have come to expect from previous generations, but with the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor and an even brighter always-on display. That’s alongside Apple’s new U1 chip and support for faster charging so it spends less time off your wrist. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on official Apple Watch bands from $39

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands headlined by its Leather Link style at $84 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, is the lowest of the year, and matches the all-time low.

Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Philips Hue smart home lighting on sale from $13

Woot is discounting a selection of Philips Hue starter kits, bulbs, and accessories starting at $13. Headlining is the Philips Hue Go Lamp at $65 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings and is the second-best price of the year.

With a battery-powered design, Hue Go expands your smart home setup with multicolor lighting and all of the other perks you’d expect, including Bluetooth support. Those include Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control alongside home theater integration and more. I personally have a few of these spread out over my setup and love how they add a pop of color to bookshelves and the like. You can also learn more in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

