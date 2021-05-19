Apple SignTime service will connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with interpreters

Apple today announced a new accessibility service called SignTime coming to Apple Store and Apple Support customers. The service will connect people with AppleCare and Retail Customer Care teams using sign language. SignTime launches May 20.

Apple says SignTime will be available in American Sign Language (ASL) in the US, British Sign Language (BSL) in the UK, or French Sign Language (LSF) in France. Sessions connect within a web browser.

More from Apple:

Customers visiting Apple Store locations can also use SignTime to remotely access a sign language interpreter without booking ahead of time. SignTime will initially launch in the US, UK, and France, with plans to expand to additional countries in the future. For more information, visit apple.com/contact.

Apple Stores in many countries already offer free sign language interpreter appointments by request before your visit.

SignTime is just one of several new accessibility features announced by Apple today. Coming in the future are AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, Background Sounds, and more. Apple Stores will also celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 20 with virtual Getting Started sessions presented in American Sign Language and British Sign Language.

