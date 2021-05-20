Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Craig Federighi says the Mac has an ‘unacceptable’ malware problem
- Craig Federighi begins testifying in Apple vs. Epic case, focuses on iPhone security
- Apple reveals new Accessibility features: AssistiveTouch for Apple Watch, eye-tracking on iPad, more
- Apple adding new Background Sounds feature to iOS to help with focus, calm, and rest
- Bloomberg: Apple paused development of larger Apple Silicon iMac to focus on 24-inch model
