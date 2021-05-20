TikTok is announcing today some new tools to combat bullying on its social network. For instance, it’s now possible to delete multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

Today we’re launching a new way for creators to more easily manage interactions with their content. People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognize how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos.

To manage interactions on a video, users can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options. From there, users can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one.

This feature is now rolling out today for users in Great Britain, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Thailand. The company says the ability to delete multiple comments at once will roll out globally over the coming weeks.

Apart from this tool, TikTok recently introduced a way to filter all comments so only the creator can decide which comments will appear on their video. The platform says users are also prompted to reconsider posting a potentially unkind comment on a video.

For users ages 13-17, TikTok also includes restrictions on Duet and Stitch features, DMs, and comments.

