The wait is over. The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 has been announced for July 17 and 18. To celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, the two-day event will include a special costumed Pikachu, new shiny Pokémon, and a chance to receive a new Mythical creature.

Niantic announced that this Pokémon GO Fest will have a price drop. Last year, one ticket cost $14.99. This year will cost only $5. Different from the in-person Pokémon GO Fest event, one ticket will let trainers participate on both days of the event. Here are the details from the company:

Day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2021

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. local time, all Trainers will enjoy the following features, regardless of whether they have an event ticket.

Hourly habitats are back. This year will feature four themed habitat hours—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave – rotating throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. The Jungle habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more. The Desert Mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more. The Ocean Beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more. The Cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Raids on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino—plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids!

Pokémon-related to music, such as Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu, will be appearing in the wild throughout the day.

Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event.

For Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket holders, they will be able to enjoy a few more features:

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Music Festival: Help Professor Willow and the team leaders put on a concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities. Complete this Special Research for special rewards, including an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon, a shirt avatar item, and an exclusive avatar pose. Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star – your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more.

The Global Challenge Arena is back: On Saturday, ticket holders will work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they complete the challenge in time, they'll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Trainers will be able to complete four Collection Challenges, each themed after a habitat hour.

During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be attracted to Incense. Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior. Desert Mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Ocean Beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk. Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

During event hours, Pokémon appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense will have an increased chance of being Shiny! It will be easier to discover Shiny Pokémon (in the wild and those attracted by Incense) on Saturday than on Sunday.

Day two of Pokémon GO Fest 2021

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, all Trainers will enjoy the following features:

Sunday’s gameplay will be focused on raids, and some Pokémon not announced yet will be returning for this celebration.

All Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild on Saturday will be appearing again on Sunday during event hours.

For Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket holders will be able to enjoy the following features:

Earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when completing a Raid Battle!

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid from anywhere.

Pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes! This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

All Pokémon attracted to Incense from Saturday will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday.

How to purchase a Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket

Tickets are available in the in-app shop.

In the shop, tap the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 image. Tap the Buy button. You’ll then see a pop-up indicating that you’ve received a ticket for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. After you tap OK, you can find the ticket in your Item Bag. A few days before the event, you’ll receive a medal. When you open the app during event hours on Saturday or Sunday, you’ll receive access to the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 experience, including the Special Research story! After you’ve obtained the Special Research storyline, you can complete it at any time.

