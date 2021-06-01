All of today’s best deals kick off with a notable refurbished discount on AirPods Pro at $155. That’s alongside official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands in a variety of styles for $18 and Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand at $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at $155

Today only, Woot is offering the Apple AirPods Pro for $155 in certified refurbished condition. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Typically fetching $249 in new condition, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low that was set once in the past before quickly selling out.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise canceling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio, as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week, like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands fall to $18

Daily Steals is currently offering a selection of official Apple Watch Woven Sport Loop bands for $18. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers match our previous mentions for the 2021 low and save you 64%.

Available in a variety of styles, including the Pride version that rarely goes on sale in the first place, these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Twelve South Curve stylishly upholds your MacBook

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $48. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, is the lowest price we’ve seen since January, and is the second-best discount of the year.

Twelve South’s premium stand elevates your MacBook 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup but also airflow to keep your machine running cooler.

