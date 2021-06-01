In Nashville, Today at Apple is celebrating the work of African American musicians with virtual sessions co-created by Apple Music and the National Museum of African American Music.

The Music Legacy Series recognizes Black Music Month, celebrated in June, as a time to explore the rich history of music, story, and culture. From June 8–15, you can attend virtual sessions with top songwriters and producers.

Apple has announced two sessions to sign up for today:

Country artist Willie Jones will discuss the culture and context behind his work and dive into music making with Logic Pro on Mac. Singer-songwriter Valerie June will help you draw inspiration from the rich history of African American culture and lead a creative exercise. Both sessions are moderated by Apple Music host Rissi Palmer and NMAAM storytellers.

This past March, Apple Downtown Nashville opened in the heart of Music City and adjacent to the National Museum of African American Music. The museum is a destination dedicated to inspiring and educating communities about the important role African Americans play in shaping the music industry. Nashville is also home to the studios of Apple Music Country.

Apple’s first collaboration with the NMAAM is virtual, but Apple Downtown Nashville will host hands-on in-store events in the future when Today at Apple returns in full. Virtual Today at Apple sessions are hosted on Webex and free to attend. The names and faces of other attendees will not appear onscreen to protect your privacy.

