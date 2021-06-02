Apple Music for Artists webpage redesigned with more details about Spatial Audio

Following the launch of two new webpages earlier today to promote the Wallet app and Apple Pay, Apple has also introduced a redesigned version of the Apple Music for Artists webpage — which is the place where artists can find everything they need to publish songs to Apple Music.

According to the company, the new webpage (available at artists.apple.com) is the new “centralized home” for artists to find the tools and information on how to get their music ready for Apple’s streaming platform.

Through the new “Create” tab, artists can get some helpful tips on how to use Apple’s devices and apps to compose a song. The company highlights things like the Voice Memos app, GarageBand, and Logic Pro with third-party plugins. Apple also encourages artists to edit music videos with Final Cut Pro and content for social networks with the Clips app.

The webpage also has a “Release” menu that provides in-depth details about the process of releasing songs on Apple Music, which includes finding a trusted distributor, choosing a good image for the artist page, and uploading lyrics to the songs.

There’s also useful content on how to promote songs, measure audience, and get support from Apple. With the upcoming release of Apple Music Lossless with Spatial Audio, the redesigned webpage also features more details about songs in Dolby Atmos and how artists can take full advantage of this technology.

Dolby Atmos fits into your favorite creative toolset, whether as a plug-in or via native integration. With the ability to monitor on speakers or your favorite headphones, these intuitive solutions help you unlock new possibilities with more creative freedom, either in the studio, at home, or on-the-go. The Dolby Atmos Production Suite easily integrates into several leading Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs), including Logic Pro.

The new Apple Music for Artists webpage is now live on Apple’s official website, and more content is expected to be added there in the future.

