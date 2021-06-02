We’re now halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by a collection of Apple’s official MagSafe iPhone 12 cases from $40. That’s alongside the latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off and eufyCam HomeKit systems. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max MagSafe Cases from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at $40 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Down from the usual $49 going rate, you’re looking at either new all-time lows or matches the of the best prices to date across the lineup, depending on which colorway catches your eye.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest Mac mini brings M1 to the desktop at $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $600. Normally selling for $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer delivering an all-time low price that matches our previous mention.

If you’ve been seeing everyone unbox their shiny new iMacs but want to get in the M1 desktop game at a more affordable price, the latest Mac mini arrives to elevate your workstation. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package.

eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam system with HomeKit falls to $357

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufycam security cameras headlined by the the eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $357. Normally fetching $420, today’s offer amounts to $63 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% keyboard is a compact wireless hit [Video]

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: