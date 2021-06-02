Spotify announced today a new global campaign called “Only You,” an in-app experience with personalized playlists to celebrate its users’ uniqueness. The new feature is accessible via the Spotify for iOS application and it comes with six different in-app experiences.

There are more than 356 million users on Spotify who know that listening is everything. And with more than 70 million tracks and 2.6 million podcast titles to pick from, there’s always something new to discover, share, and enjoy—but we know that nobody listens quite like you.

Starting today, the Only You feature will offer six different in-app experiences, according to Spotify:

Your Audio Birth Chart: It’s a musical meeting of cosmic proportions. Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist you’ve recently connected with. Your Dream Dinner Party: Choose the three artists you’d invite to the dinner party of your dreams. Once you select the trio, Spotify will create a personalized Spotify Mix for each artist to set the mood of the meal. Your Artist Pairs: This experience demonstrates unique audio pairings that you’ve listened to recently that show your range of listening interests. For example, who else would play some Greta Van Fleet right after jamming out to Olivia Rodrigo? Your Song Year: When is the music you listen to from? This part of the experience shows how you’ve musically traveled through different time periods with music. Your Time of Day: Early bird or a night owl, discover the music and podcast content you listen to at certain times, whether early in the morning or late at night. Your Genres/Topics: Finally, bring it all home with the combination of music and podcast genres that sets your listening apart.

Users will also receive new personalized playlists after finishing the walk-through experience. Even after the campaign is over, they’ll all be available in the Only You Hub.

The Only You feature is another Spotify take with personalized content that the audio streaming service already dominates. While Apple is now focusing on its Lossless feature, Spotify bets on its giant user basis.

Blend is another Spotify feature coming to all users

Alongside the Only You feature, Spotify is rolling out a new personalized function called Blend for iOS and Android users. Currently in beta, Blend is a new way for two friends to merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist made just for them.

Here’s how to use this feature with some friends:

Tap “Create Blend” in the Made For You hub on mobile. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend to blend with by sharing a single-use invitation via messages or email. (For each friend you want to blend with, you will need to generate a new invitation.) Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will generate a custom tracklist for the two of you filled with songs you already love – and recommendations combining your listening preferences and tastes. Plus, it’s easy to identify how each friend has influenced the track choice. Simply check the profile icons next to the track.

