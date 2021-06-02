Verizon is rolling out its 5G Home Internet service to more US cities this month, bringing the total 40. Along with average 300 Mbps speeds and self setup, the carrier is hoping to entice new customers by paying up to $500 for early termination fees.

Verizon announced the expansion news in a press release with its fast 5G Home Internet arriving in Columbus, Ohio; Greensboro, NC; and Raleigh, NC starting today, June 3rd.

And on June 10th, the next-gen cellular home internet is coming to Des Moines, IA; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA, and Tucson, AZ. That will make Verizon’s 5G Home Internet available in 40 US cities (check your area here).

Verizon says the service offers up to 1Gbps speeds with it averaging around 300 Mbps. Other features include no data limits or throttling, simple self setup, and up to $500 to cover the early termination fees from your existing internet provider.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet goes for $50 for existing Verizon mobile customers and $70 otherwise. Verizon is also offering $100 off your bill when signing up before June 22nd.

Here’s the new list of cities with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet (* = June 10th availability):

Arlington, TX

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Des Moines, IA*

Detroit, MI

Greensboro, NC

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

New Orleans, LA*

Omaha, NE

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh, NC

Riverside, CA

Sacramento, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA*

St. Louis, MO

St. Paul, MN

Tampa, FL

Tucson, AZ*

