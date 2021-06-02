Gallery: Swift Student Challenge winners begin receiving exclusive WWDC21 swag

Apple officially announced the winners of its WWDC Swift Student Challenge yesterday. Following that announcement, the first swag packs have started arriving to developers with a beanie, enamel pins, and more.

9to5Mac reader and developer Chain Reaction Games shared images of the swag on Twitter this afternoon. Winners of the Swift Student Challenge are receiving a hoodie, a beanie, a collection of enamel pins, and a commemorative note that reads:

You put your coding skills to the test and are now a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner. The Swift playground you built reflects innovation and creativity, two things we care deeply about at Apple. And we’re thrilled to present you with this exclusive, well-earned award. We appreciate your enthusiasm for Apple technologies and are incredibly pleased to support your coding efforts.

In addition to the swag, winners receive a year’s membership to the Apple Developer Program.

WWDC 2021 officially kicks off next week with Apple holding an introductory keynote on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Other events throughout the week include the Platforms State of the Union, pavilions and labs for developers, the Apple Design Awards, and more.

