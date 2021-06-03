Analyst expects new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC, ‘supercycle continues’ with iPhone 13 release in September

The latest analyst report from Wedbush’s Dan Ives gives the firm’s insight into Apple’s upcoming product roadmap. Like a lot of rumors, Ives expects Apple to replace the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple Silicon model and a chassis redesign incorporating dedicated IO ports.

Echoing Bloomberg’s reporting, he expects iOS 15 to include new notifications features, more privacy awareness and perhaps updates to iMessage. The WWDC press images certainly suggest an iMessage connection. Apple’s developer conference kicks off next week, with the consumer production keynote happening on Monday.

At WWDC 2021, Apple will unveil the new versions of its operating system platforms: iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and macOS 12.

Unlike recent history, there haven’t been too many leaks about what’s to come. Aside from Bloomberg’s reporting on iOS 15 features like changes to the Lock Screen, widgets on the iPad Home Screen, and new notification alert options, the rumor mill is pretty empty this year. One leak suggested the Health app would add food tracking features.

Information about Apple’s other platforms other than iOS for iPhone are pretty thin on the ground. Expectations are high for a big iPad overhaul this year, in the wake of the release of the powerful M1 iPad Pro, but nothing concrete has come out in reporting even at this late stage. It’s also unknown as to what to expect from watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 this year.

Looking further out, Wedbush expects that the “iPhone supercycle party continues” with the iPhone 13. According to their latest supply chain checks, they believe the iPhone 13 will debut in the third week of September. Of course, exact timelines can always change. Wedbush believes Apple’s orders for iPhone 13 are about 20% higher than they were at the same time last year for the iPhone 12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: