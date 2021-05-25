Sketchy rumor suggests iOS 15 will have enhanced notifications, food tracking features, more

We’re only two weeks away from WWDC 2021, when Apple will announce the next major versions of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. While few details about the updates have leaked so far, a new sketchy rumor suggests that Apple is working on improved notifications, new food-tracking features, and more for iOS 15.

The rumors come from Connor Jewiss, who has no track record when it comes to rumors and leaks about Apple. Still, there is a chance that Jewiss could be right. According to what he heard from sources, iOS 15 is expected to have “new notifications settings” and a new look on the lock screen.

Details on this are unknown, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported earlier this year that Apple wants to implement new notification options in iOS this year, which includes a feature to customize alerts, depending on current activity or time. Gurman even seems to have corroborated Jewiss’s leaks in a tweet today saying, “Don’t forget updated Notification banners.”

Another change in iOS 15 based on today’s rumors is a new “food tracking” feature coming to the Health app. This also doesn’t seem unlikely since Apple was surveying Apple Watch users if they use the device to monitor eating habits — the company also asked about glucose monitoring, a feature that is rumored for the Apple Watch Series 7.

When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint: ◼️- Dark Mode UI tweaks

💬- Messages app tweaks

🍴- Food tracking and other new features in Health

🔧- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor

🔴- New notification settings and look on lockscreen — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021

In addition to a new notification system and food-tracking feature, Jewiss believes that iOS 15 will also bring enhancements to the Dark Mode interface and improvements to the Messages app. Based on Bloomberg‘s April report, iOS 15 is also expected to have a new home screen on the iPad and even more privacy options.

The WWDC 2021 opening keynote will take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. As usual, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything announced at the event.

