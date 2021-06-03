Apple rolling out new AirTag software update; here’s how to see if yours has updated

Apple announced today that it is rolling out a new version of AirTag firmware with a notable privacy improvement. Here’s how to check your AirTag firmware version to see if yours has updated to the latest build.

Apple, unfortunately, does not make it possible to manually update your AirTags. Instead, the company says that firmware updates will install automatically when AirTag is in range of your iPhone. This is similar to the way that Apple rolls out AirPods firmware updates.

The new version of AirTag software build rolling out today is build number 1A276d and firmware version 1.0.276. This is up from the previous firmware version of 1.0.225, which is the version that AirTags shipped with at launch.

As we detailed last month, the process of checking your AirTag firmware version is a bit hidden. On your iPhone, open the Find My application, then choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar. Then, choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. Doing this should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

Again, if your AirTag does not show that it’s running the latest firmware, there is no way to force it to update. Instead, just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone, and it should automatically update.

As first reported by CNET today, Apple is adjusting the period of time it takes for AirTags to play a sound alert after being separated from their owner. With this firmware update, an AirTag will now play a sound after it has been separated from its owner at a random time within an interval of eight hours and 24 hours. At launch, AirTag played a sound after being separated from its owner for longer than three days.

Apple has also confirmed that it is working on an Android app that will detect AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories.

