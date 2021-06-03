All of today’s best deals are headlined by an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro at $50 off. Plus, you’ll be able to score Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller for $82, as well as Eve HomeKit accessories from $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Upgrade to Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with this $50 off deal

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low we saw as a pre-order discount at the start of the month, and is the very first Amazon discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at a new all-time low of $82

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $82. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at $18 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 to mark a new all-time low.

Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the newest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max.

Eve HomeKit accessories on sale from $40

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $85. While you’d normally pay $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings while dropping the price to match our previous mention for the best price of the year.

With three individually controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Shop more from $40 right here.

