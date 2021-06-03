Following Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro launch, Satechi is out today with what looks like a convenient new accessory, the Aluminum Stand and Hub. This dual-function device for iPad Pro/Air offers handy I/O in a foldable, portable package.

Satechi announced the new Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro noting the product’s goal of improving users’ experience with Apple’s tablet at home, the office, or on the go.

Featuring six connectivity ports, it combines the capabilities of a desktop computer with the convenience of a tablet. The Aluminum Stand & Hub pushes the boundaries of a traditional setup and is entirely foldable and portable, making it ideal for any workspace setup – whether at home, in the office, or on-the-go.

The Stand and Hub for iPad Pro features an integrated USB-C cable to connect to the tablet (works with the latest iPad Air as well). And with the convenient folding design, it’s handy to use with MacBooks too.





On the back of the metal stand/hub are an HDMI port, SD and microSD card readers, audio port, USB-C PD port, and a USB-A data port.

HDMI port supports 4K at 60Hz

USB-C PD port with up to 60W output

USB-A data port at up to 5 Gbps

SD and microSD card slots can be used simultaneously

The Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro is available now direct from Satechi, priced at $99. However, the company is doing a 20% off deal for the launch through June 6 with code “IPADPRO” at checkout. The Stand and Hub is also available from Amazon.

We’ll be testing out the new Satechi hub soon, so stay tuned for more detailed coverage. And check out the promo video below for a better look at the new device.

