Ready to test out all the new features arriving with iOS 15 like FaceTime’s SharePlay, Focus mode, Live Text, offline Siri, all-new Safari, redesigned Notifications, and more? Follow along for how to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas.

Apple announced the next major version of iOS and iPadOS at its WWDC21 keynote and made both developer betas available to test on iPhone and iPad. Meanwhile, the first public beta of iOS 15 will arrive in July.

Keep in mind it’s usually a bad idea to run an early beta on your primary iPhone or iPad since there are performance and reliability issues to be ironed out.

The first iOS 15 beta comes in at just under 5GB in size.

How to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that here. Otherwise you can wait for the free public beta program that will launch in July.

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad with your Mac or PC in case you want to downgrade your device at any point On your iPhone or iPad, head to Apple’s Developer website Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner, sign in if you’re not already under Account Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner again, choose Downloads Swipe down and tap Install Profile next to the iOS 15 beta or iPadOS 15 beta Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to restart to complete the changes After it reboots, head back to Settings > General > Software update You should see iOS 15 available, tap Download and Install

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

