Apple unveiled today during the WWDC21 keynote the iOS 15. Alongside revamped iMessage and FaceTime experiences, the company is also adding more customization to the beloved Memoji function.

Since Apple announced WWDC21 dates, the Memoji has been a key part of promoting the Worldwide Developers Conference. Now, the company unveiled the new customization features coming to Memoji on iMessage.

The Memoji function has been a success ever since Apple introduced it on the iPhone X keynote. Using the TrueDepth sensor to react with your face, Memoji received a lot of hype over the years. Since the company introduced Memoji Sticker, the function became available to all iPhone users, even if they didn’t have an iPhone with Face ID.

Now, with another WWDC keynote coming to an end, we have discovered what’s next with Memoji:

Clothing: Users can now customize their Memoji with over 40 outfit choices to reflect your style, mood, or the season and choose up to three different colors;

New accessibility options: Three new accessibility options let you represent yourself with cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet;

New stickers: Nine new Memoji stickers let you send a shaka, a hand wave, a lightbulb moment, and more.

Two different eye colors: Now you can select a different color for your left eye and your right eye;

New glasses: Customize your character with three new glasses options, including heart, star, and retro shapes. Select the color of your frame and lenses;

Multicolored headwear: Represent your favorite sports team or university by choosing up to three colors for headwear.

Although Apple lists new stickers and clothing as more ways to customize a Memoji, I wasn’t able to find them with iOS 15 beta 1. Here’s our full roundup on everything new in iOS 15.

