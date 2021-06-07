macOS Monterey brings new microphone privacy features

With the release of iOS 14 last year, Apple introduced new privacy features on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier to know when an app has recently accessed the camera or microphone. Apple is now expanding this to the Mac with MacOS Monterey, which is available now in developer beta.

Apple says that in Control Center with macOS Monterey, you can see a list of applications that have recently accessed the microphone.

On the iPhone and iPad, Apple puts a digital dot in the status bar to show when an app uses the camera or microphone. For years, the Mac has shown when the camera is in use through a green indicator light that is physically located next to the camera. Apple will now show a software indicator for the Mac when the microphone is accessed.

Apple explains:

See which apps have access to the mic on your Mac in Control Center. A new software indicator augments the camera indicator light by showing you whenever an app has access to your mic.

The first beta of macOS Monterey is available to developers now and will be available to public beta users sometime next month. A stable release is expected in the fall.

Catch up on all of Apple’s announcements from WWDC 2021 in our full recap right here.

