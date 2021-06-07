macOS Monterey brings Shortcuts automation app to the Mac

As part of macOS Monterey, Apple is bringing its popular Shortcuts application to the Mac. This will allow you to create automations using a new Shortcuts app on your Mac. It also features support for importing Automator automations.

Shortcuts on the Mac looks similar to Shortcuts on the iPad. You can build new shortcuts, access existing shortcuts, and more. The Shortcuts app on the Mac also integrates with Spotlight, appears in Finder, supports multitasking, and increases with the Menu bar.

Finally, Apple says that Automator will continue to be supported and you can import Automator workflows into Shortcuts.

Catch up on all of Apple’s announcements from WWDC 2021 in our full recap right here.

