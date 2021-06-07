Siri coming to third-party devices for the first time

Apple has announced that Siri is coming to third-party devices for the first time. This means you’ll be able to make voice requests to things like smart-home devices from other brands.
Apple says that this ensures you have the same privacy protection as when using Siri on Apple devices …
The keynote presentation showed Siri being used to directly control a smart thermostat.
No details or further examples were given during the keynote, but it’s likely to be via an MFi-style licensing scheme.
