Stacktrace Podcast 139: “macOS Monorail”, the WWDC21 keynote review

- Jun. 8th 2021 2:11 pm PT

John and Rambo discuss some of the major new announcements from Apple’s WWDC21 keynote, and how they might impact developers building apps for Apple’s platforms.

