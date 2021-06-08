Stacktrace Podcast 139: “macOS Monorail”, the WWDC21 keynote review

John and Rambo discuss some of the major new announcements from Apple’s WWDC21 keynote, and how they might impact developers building apps for Apple’s platforms.
Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: CleanMyMac X is the essential decluttering app for Mac. Get 5% off for a limited time.
Sponsored by MacStadium: MacStadium is the leading provider of enterprise-class cloud solutions for Mac and iOS app development. Whether you need a Mac cloud for large-scale CI/CD or a single Mac mini to test your iOS app, MacStadium has a solution for all your Mac development needs.
Poker scorecard
Review our bets from last week’s poker game in the score card.
Links
- Avoiding ‘WWDC stress’
- Swift by Sundell episode with Sean Allen
- AVPlayer
- Apple’s “Made for Spatial Audio” playlist
