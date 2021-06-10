All of today’s best deals are headlined by a 20% off sitewide Nomad Apple accessory sale for Father’s Day. That’s alongside an open-box AirPods Pro discount to $170 and the official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 case for $54. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad Father’s Day Apple accessory sale goes live

With Father’s Day right around the corner, the latest Nomad sitewide sale has now gone live and taking 20% off nearly all of its iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. Headlining is the all-new Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band for $200. Down from the usual $250 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date and a match of our previous mention for the all-time low.

Having just hit the scene last month, the latest addition to Nomad’s stable of premium Apple Watch bands arrives with a refreshed design that comes in either silver or black finishes. There’s a new magnetic clasp that makes putting the link band easier than other models on the market, and after using it for the past few weeks, I can certainly back that claim. Get a closer look at our launch coverage for additional details.

AirPods Pro see open-box discount to $170

Daily Steals is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro in new open-box condition for $170. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer matches the second-best price to date in any condition and comes within $15 of the all-time low of a refurbished model.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise canceling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio, as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week, like Dolby Atmos and more.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to $54

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $54 in Baltic Blue. Usually fetching $59, as you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer is the first discount on this specific colorway, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low across any variant. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather, complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well.

