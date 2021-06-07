watchOS 8 for Apple Watch brings Photos improvements, mindfulness features, multiple timers, more

Apple is previewing watchOS 8 for Apple Watch at WWDC 2021. Here’s what’s new:
- First up is a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness
- Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking
- Photo watch faces can now include depth using portrait mode photos
- Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories
- Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail
- Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages
- App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos
- Find My now includes items (including AirTags)
- Weather includes next hour precipitation
- Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time
- Always-on works with Music, Maps, and Calculator
- Tips is now available on the Apple Watch
- Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages
watchOS 8 will be available to Apple Watch users later this year. Developer beta versions are expected later today.
