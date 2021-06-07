watchOS 8 for Apple Watch brings Photos improvements, mindfulness features, multiple timers, more

Apple is previewing watchOS 8 for Apple Watch at WWDC 2021. Here’s what’s new:

First up is a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking

Photo watch faces can now include depth using portrait mode photos

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos

Find My now includes items (including AirTags)

Weather includes next hour precipitation

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time

Always-on works with Music, Maps, and Calculator

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages

watchOS 8 will be available to Apple Watch users later this year. Developer beta versions are expected later today.

