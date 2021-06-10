Save 50% off a hosted Mac Mini subscription from MacStadium with this exclusive WWDC offer

MacStadium has been the best place for developers and Mac enthusiasts to go for Mac infrastructure for nearly a decade. MacStadium’s solutions are used by iOS developers, mobile testing teams, and DevOps engineers at thousands of companies worldwide, including Fortune 100 organizations. MacStadium is also heavily used by startups looking to avoid to cost of building and managing their own data centers. If you’re ready to get started, use code 9TO5MAC at checkout to save 50% off your first two months. Read on to learn more about what MacStadium offers.

MacStadium is always on the cutting edge of trends with Mac hosting. They already have hundreds of active M1 Mac minis in their data center. If you want to get started, they have three different configurations with instant activation. Of course, MacStadium still has Intel-based options as well.

MacStadium is the only cloud provider to support and scale virtualization on the Mac. They can also create private environments on any of the Mac virtualization platforms. Which includes VMware, Veertu’s Anka, or their own Kubernetes-based Orka. As your employees settle into remote work, having your infrastructure in the cloud can help your app developers work more securely and efficiently.

Teradici partnership

MacStadium recently announced a partnership with Teradici, creator of the PCoIP technology. They are partnering up to create high-performance remote access for Mac. Teradici’s cloud access software running on Macs hosted at MacStadium will support running either macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur and provide high levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity to facilitate intense workflows. All existing PCoIP endpoints, including macOS clients, Windows clients, Linux clients, PCoIP Zero Clients, and PCoIP thin clients, will be able to connect to a macOS host running at MacStadium. Full support will be available later this summer.

If you’re interested in learning more about MacStadium’s partnership with Teradici, check out this episode of 9to5Mac’s Apple @ Work podcast that was published this week.

MacStadium has a global footprint with 99.99% uptime and high availability configurations. You’ll have 24/7 access to remote hands and Apple Mac networking experts for any issues the come up. MacStadium is the best choice for your Mac infrastructure. It’s used by small businesses, larger enterprises, and even tech giants as they love having an easy-to-use, high-performance private cloud.

