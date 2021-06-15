WhatsApp for iOS to add search for stickers shortcut

WhatsApp submitted update 2.21.120.9 through the TestFlight beta with a new search for stickers shortcuts.

It’s already possible to search for stickers in WhatsApp, but with this new update, currently in beta, users will be able to find this feature easier.

According to the reliable WABetaInfo, when typing a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in your sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the sticker button in order to alert the user that a sticker has been found.

Default WhatsApp sticker packs already support this feature, so if you have installed one of them, try to type emojis or specific words in the chat bar, to see if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account.

WABetaInfo says this feature might not work for third-party sticker packs, “because the designers don’t often associate emojis with the stickers.” See how the feature is going to work in the video below:

The team behind the app has also been working on some other features, such as support to disappearing mode. When this feature is available, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings, Privacy, and then toggle on the Disappearing Mode function.

Recently, in an interview with WABetaInfo, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the WhatsApp app for iPad is coming after being asked about multi-device support:

Q: And… what about multi device? A: And yes this is coming too! Q: So do you mean I can really use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without an active internet connection on my main device? A: Yup. It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!

