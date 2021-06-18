AirTags are here and the accessory market around the new item tracker is expanding quickly. While there are lots of keychains, cases, and other similar options to attach an AirTag to things, we haven’t seen as many wallets that are compatible with it. With a super minimal design, the Snapback Slim Air wallet for AirTags caught our eye, here’s our review.

Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 (reviewed) is a great way to bring convenience and Find My tracking functionality but there are some notable downsides. It only fits about 3 cards, isn’t really great for carrying cash, you lose location tracking if it’s not connected to your iPhone, and oh yeah, you need an iPhone 12.

Adding an AirTag to a wallet removes those constraints and opens up a lot of flexibility. One of the companies jumping into the mix is Snapback and it’s got a minimal AirTag wallet that’s raised about 30x its goal on Kickstarter.

Materials and design

The Snapback Slim Air wallet for AirTags uses a simple sleeve design that fits up to 6 cards and a bit of cash. On the outside is a little pocket that perfectly and snugly holds your AirTag.

The version I tested out was an early prototype in black (also available in brown) that was hand-stitched, so the final version will feature even more precise stitching.





The Snapback Slim Air is made from what the company says is premium Italian leather. Here’s a look at just how slim the wallet is:

The Snapback Slim Air – like the company’s previous wallets – will be handcrafted in the US by a 50-year leather craftsman veteran.

In use

I’ve been testing out a pre-production Snapback Air Slim for about a week, here are my first impressions:

I like the clean and simple design

AirTag is totally secure (install it before adding your cards)

It indeed fits up to six cards and cash like Snapback claims

It is thinner than I expected – that’s good for the overall slimness of the wallet when loaded but I also feel like it would have a more premium feel if the leather used was thicker

I was also hoping for a softer feel from the Italian leather, it’s a bit stiff and not as supple when compared to something like Apple’s MagSafe Wallet I double-checked with Snapback and the thickness and finish is expected to be the same for the production models No doubt it will soften with time and use



Sitting on an AirTag?

Another thing I tested was how comfortable it is to have in a back pocket when sitting down. As it happens, I found it totally comfortable and somewhat to my surprise I couldn’t tell an AirTag was in there at all, even on hard seats.

Your mileage may vary, but for me, the AirTag is off to the side enough in my back pocket that I don’t directly sit on it in the Snapback Air Slim.

I think if you’re good with the thinness of this wallet and don’t mind if it takes a bit of time to fully soften up (or maybe speed that up with a leather conditioner), the Snapback Slim Air is a great way to add Find My tracking to your wallet.

While this is a Kickstarter project and there is a natural risk with crowdfunding anything (and no guarantees), Snapback seems trustworthy with four successful Kickstarter campaigns under its belt. Also, it only needed to raise $1,000 for this project and has hit almost $30,000 at the time of writing.

The Snapback Slim Air wallet for AirTags is available as a Kickstarter reward for backers from $50 (AirTag not included). There are also options 2, 3, and 4 packs at a bit of a discount. The campaign runs until June 23.

