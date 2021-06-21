All of today’s best deals are headlined by AirPods on sale from $100 for Prime Day, including the second-best price of the year on AirPods Pro at $190. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K at $99 and various Apple Watch models starting at $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods/Pro see Prime Day deals from $100

All of the Apple Prime Day 2021 deals are going live, and that treatment is carrying over to AirPods. Headlining all of those discounts is the AirPods Pro for $190. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year at Amazon and comes within $10 of the 2021 low there. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week, like Dolby Atmos and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, and they also happen to be on sale today at Amazon. Having dropped to $100 with the price updating at checkout, these are down from the original $159 price tag to mark the lowest price of the year while coming within $1 of the all-time low. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over.

New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $150. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while marking the best price to date at Amazon. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $99 at Amazon, down from its original $169 price tag.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more.

Apple Watch deals start at just $110 in this Prime Day refurbished sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $110. Headlining is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS for $260. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the best price of the year, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $250, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save on Roborock smart vacuums

Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions, including the S6 Pure $359 (Reg. $499), E4 Robot Mop $230 (Reg. $350), S4 Max Robot Vacuum $310 (Reg. $430), S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550), and S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $550 (Reg. $750).

Tidy up the home with these stick vacuums

Get 10% off Smart Home Cleaning Solutions from Dreametech w/ code DREAME925

Dreametech develops innovative smart home cleaning appliances that make cleaning more convenient and improve users’ quality of life. On top of Dreame’s Prime Day deals, 9to5 readers get an exclusive 10% discount w/ code DREAME925, including the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum $267 (Reg. $398.99) and the Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum $278 (Reg. $348.99).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Ring Doorbell Pro 2 review: More pixels and new 3D detection features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: