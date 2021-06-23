Telestream’s ScreenFlow, the highly capable screen capture app for Mac, was just updated to version 10. Over the years, ScreenFlow has grown into a powerful video capture, composition, and editing suite, and ScreenFlow 10 continues on this path. The update includes new lower thirds title options, multiple simultaneous recording streams, multi-app recording, automatic background remover, and big performance improvements, among other enhancements.

One of the most useful new additions to ScreenFlow is the ability to record nearly anything attached to your Mac. That includes additional screens, cameras, and microphones. In addition to connected iOS devices, you can even capture multiple microphones or audio sources simultaneously. This can be useful if you’re putting together a bigger production that goes beyond a single-window experience.

Second on the list of cool new features is the ability to record audio from multiple apps at the same time, thanks to an updated computer audio driver. What does this mean? It means that if you’re recording your computer’s audio, and a distracting notification arrives coupled with sound, you can easily edit out that notification without relinquishing the rest of your sound capture. Essentially, sounds from different apps are now captured on individual tracks instead of being mixed together. This is a major win for creatives.

Those were the two stand-out features that I wanted to specifically comment on, but there are many more noteworthy additions. Here’s a look at what else is new in version 10 of ScreenFlow:

What’s new in ScreenFlow 10?

Animated Title Library Select from a range of beautiful animated lower-third and title card graphics

Recording Multiple Audio/Video Sources Multiple camera & microphone devices can now be recorded at the same time

Improved camera recording system Significant reductions in file-size and CPU usage during recording & editing

Destructive Project Archive Reclaim space by saving your documents with their unused edits removed

Redesigned Video Filters Interface Built-in color effects library and support for importing CLUT (Color Lookup Tables) Automatic background Removal filter

New Computer Audio Recording System Apps are now recorded independently, and can be extracted, disabled and remixed Lower latency, including new modes for DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) software



Of course, there are many additional improvements and bug fixes included in ScreenFlow 10 as well. You can view the entire changelog on Telestream’s website.

ScreenFlow 10 is designed for macOS Catalina 10.15 and Big Sur 11 only and works with both Intel and Apple Silicon. The update will also work with the upcoming public release of macOS Monterey, but I cannot yet comment on compatibility with the Monterey beta. Traditionally, it’s always been a good idea to hold out on updating to macOS betas until all software and hardware that you rely on has been updated.

ScreenFlow 10 starts at $149, and there is a free trial version available right now. The app and trial are available via Telestream’s website, but there’s no indication of when the Mac App Store version will be released. I’ve reached out to Telestream for more details and will update this post once I find out more.

What do you currently use to do video screen captures on macOS? Speaking as a fan and long-time user, if you haven’t tried ScreenFlow and you regularly produce screencasts, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

