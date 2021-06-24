Apple Fitness+ announces new Time to Walk workout series starting June 28

After its first season of Time to Walk workouts ended in April, Apple today announced that new audio episodes will start again beginning June 28.

Time to Walk is part of Apple Fitness+, Apple’s fitness workout subscription service. Time to Walk encourages users to take a half-hour outdoor walk with their Watch, guided by uplifting and inspiring narration from famous celebrities.

The first Time to Walk host for the second season is Gina Rodriguez, American television actress who starred in the television series Jane the Virgin.

Apple announced upcoming Time to Walk celebrities include boxer Anthony Joshua, British presenter Stephen Fry, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Marsai Martin and more. Apple does not explicitly mention a release schedule for this season but assuming it follows the first season, a new episode will be released every week.

Each Time to Walk workout features a couple of music tracks selected by the celebrity, as well as photos that appear on the watch face in sync with the narration as the person tells their story.

On June 28, Apple Fitness+ will also launch its Artist Spotlight series, which was announced as part of the WWDC keynote presentation. A dedicated section inside the Fitness app will feature workouts accompanied by entire playlists of music from a single artist, including Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and more.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month, and is available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: