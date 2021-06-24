Specializing in robot and cordless vacuums since 2015, Dreame has an impressive lineup to seamlessly keep your home spotless. To celebrate Prime Week, Dreame is offering great deals on its D9 Robot Vacuum plus Mop and more. Read on for all the details including a special discount for 9to5Mac readers for $150 off the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum.

The D9 Robot Vacuum offers lots of functionality and smarts in a single package. Not only are you getting a powerful vacuum with strong 3,000Pa suction but also anti-bacterial mopping for deep cleaning.

While you often have to pick between LDS (Lidar) or SLAM (camera-based) mapping and navigation with robot vacuums, the Dreame D9 features both with its new 3.0 LDS laser system and SLAM smart algorithm for fast scanning, accurate route planning, and 3-floor map memory.

The D9 Robot Vacuum features a high-capacity 5,200mAh battery that offers up to 150 minutes of runtime. That means it can cover up to 2,000 square feet on a single charge.

The Mi Home iPhone app lets you conveniently control the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum. That includes setting zones, checking battery and mop fluid level, adjusting suction, and more. It also features support for Amazon Alexa voice commands.

$150 off the Dreame D9

Normally priced at $398.99, the D9 Robot Vacuum is discounted to $298.99 for Prime Day. But for 9to5Mac readers, use code “DREAME925” at checkout to get an additional 10% off. That paired with a $20 instant coupon brings the D9 as low as $249.

Along with the D9 Robot Vacuum, Dreame has its T10 Cordless Vacuum also on sale. It includes features like a 100,000 RPM motor, powerful 20,000 Pa suction, turbo-mode, hair tangle-free design, filter, and more. Normally selling for $348.99, the T10 Cordless Stick Vacuum is priced at $298.99 with an $60 instant coupon bringing the final price to $238.99.

The T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum is also on sale, at $288 (for prime members) with an extra $30 on-page coupon. 9to5 readers can additionally use the DREAME925 code for exclusive discounts on both the D9 and T20 until June 27th 23:59 PDT.

Featuring a slightly more powerful 125,000 RPM motor than the T10, and 150AW of suction – the T20 ‘Stick’ vacuum is designed to clean your entire home in one shot. Dreame’s T20 Stick Vacuum offers users four distinct cleaning modes – which can be selected via the devices OLED touch screen, and several multi-functional brushes that users can easily switch between. Depending on which cleaning mode you’ve selected (ranging from eco to standard and even boost modes) you can reduce the amount of time needed to keep your home pristine.

