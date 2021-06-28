Trick to revert Safari tabs to the old design no longer works in macOS Monterey beta 2

Apple this year introduced a completely redesigned version of Safari with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. However, some users didn’t like this new design, which resulted in people discovering a trick to revert Safari to the old look. Unfortunately, this no longer works in macOS Monterey beta 2.

Safari’s new design unifies the navigation bar with the website layout, which now follows the color of the background. It also brings a more minimalist look to the tabs, which now also function as the address bar. At the same time, buttons such as the refresh page and bookmark have been hidden from the main interface.

Since the betas were released, multiple users have expressed complaints about the changes made to Safari. While nothing can be done on iOS, a developer figured out how to bring back the old Safari design on macOS. The sad news is that this method didn’t last long.

With macOS Monterey beta 2, which was released earlier today to developers, users can no longer revert Safari 15 to the old design. The only thing Apple allows users to do is to disable the colors in the navigation bar, but there’s no way to use the old tab system. However, this does not mean that Apple is not listening to feedback from beta testers.

As we mentioned in our “What’s new in macOS Monterey beta 2” article, Apple has re-added the refresh page button to the Safari 15 address bar. It’s not always visible, but the icon appears when you hover the cursor over the address bar. The company did something similar in iPadOS 15 beta 2 for when you have a mouse or trackpad connected to the iPad.

More changes are likely to come in upcoming betas, as macOS Monterey is not expected to be released until this fall, but this also suggests that most of the new Safari design is here to stay.

