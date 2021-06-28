What’s new in macOS Monterey beta 2? Safari tweaks, new screensavers + wallpapers, more

Apple today officially released the second beta of macOS Monterey to developers, coming several days after the release of iOS 15 beta 2 and three weeks after the release of the first macOS 12 beta. Today’s release of macOS Monterey beta 2 brings a few notable changes, including Safari tweaks, new screensavers, and more.

macOS Monterey beta 2 details

macOS Monterey beta 2 is rolling out to developers via System Preferences. The update comes in at around 3GB in size, depending on your Mac, and it features the build number 21A5268h. Apple has promised that a public beta of macOS Monterey will be released sometime in July, so for now, it’s only available for registered developers.

What’s new in macOS Monterey beta 2?

Beta 2 brings the ‘Hello’ wallpapers and screensavers that were previously exclusive to the M1 iMac to all Mac users

New Maps icon, just like we saw with last week’s release of iOS 15 beta 2

There is now a refresh button that appears in the Safari address bar when you hover over it

The workaround for bringing back the old Safari tab bar design no longer works

Memoji outfits support

Updated the wording in the iCloud Private Relay preferences pane; in beta 1 it was ‘preserve approximate location’ and ‘use broader location’

Beta 2 fixes a long list of issues found in the first release including bugs with Bluetooth, Mail, Messages, Maps, FaceTime, Find My, Focus, iCloud, Music, Networking, Notes, Photos, Safari, Shortcuts, and more.

If you spot any changes in the macOS Monterey or the other new releases from the past few days, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

