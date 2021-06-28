Three weeks after launching the first macOS Monterey beta, Apple has seeded developers with the second. Hopefully, we’ll see the new Universal Control and SharePlay go live in this beta release alongside other new Monterey features that we’ve been able to try out since the first beta like the Shortcuts app, all-new Safari, Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

The second macOS Monterey beta is showing up now via OTA for developers already enrolled. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

macOS Monterey beta 2 for developers

However, with the first Monterey beta, Universal Control and SharePlay weren’t available. We saw the latter arrive with the second iOS 15 beta and it’s possible the exciting Universal Control feature could be available with the second macOS Monterey beta alongside SharePlay.

As always, it’s a bad idea to install early betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if at all possible.

The macOS Monterey beta 2 comes in at 3GB in size (after updating from the first beta). Beta 2 fixes a long list of issues found in the first release including bugs with Bluetooth, Mail, Messages, Maps, FaceTime, Find My, Focus, iCloud, Music, Networking, Notes, Photos, Safari, Shortcuts, and more.

