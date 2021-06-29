We’ve seen several iPhone 13 dummy models so far, and we’re today seeing photos of the latest ones from Chinese social media site Weibo.

As with previous versions, they show a somewhat smaller notch, with reports suggesting that Apple has managed to shrink the size of the TrueDepth camera system used for FaceID, as well as relocating the ear speaker …

Four photos were posted on Weibo, and then tweeted (with a credit) by DuanRui.

The Weibo user notes that the dummies were created by someone who accurately created ones of the iPhone 12 last year, so should be considered reliable.

The versatile Huaqiangbei already has an iPhone 13 series model. Judging from the model created last year, this should be very real!

Such models are generally created from CAD drawings leaked by someone in Apple’s supply chain.

The diagonal camera arrangement on the base model and mini is likely for improved augmented reality performance, providing both horizontal and vertical parallax.

We got our first look at an iPhone 13 dummy model last month, in the form of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

One of the biggest design changes we expect to see this year is a reduction in the size of the notch, and this dummy unit does a good job of visualizing that change. You can see that one of the ways Apple is accomplishing this is by moving the speaker to the top bezel of the phone and out of the notch itself.

This was followed last week by dummy models of the full iPhone 13 lineup.

One 2021 iPhone model with a 5.4-inch OLED display

Two 2021 iPhone models with a 6.1-inch OLED displays

One 2021 iPhone model with a 6.7-inch OLED display

Improvements we’re expecting to see include 120Hz ProMotion display technology. This potentially enables an always-on display similar to the current Apple Watch. Improved camera performance is pretty much a given each year, and we have some reported specifics

First up is the sensor-shift image stabilization coming to the iPhone 13 Pro (it’s currently a 12 Pro Max exclusive), which provides faster response than lens-based stabilization. Both Pro models are also set to get an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, wider aperture, and an additional lens element for better low-light performance and reduced distortion. Finally, we’re expecting some kind of astrophotography features for improved photos of the night sky.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: