Video: iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit shows smaller notch with relocated ear speaker

While the iPhone 13 is expected to largely resemble the iPhone 12 in terms of design, Apple is rumored to have a few design changes in store. A new video from Unbox Therapy today provides a closer look at those changes with an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit.

These types of iPhone dummy units are generally based on leaked schematics circulating among Apple supply chain sources. This type of information is regularly shared among accessory makers prior to Apple’s official announcement of a new iPhone. The dummy unit showcased by Unbox Therapy was sourced by Ben Geskin.

One of the biggest design changes we expect to see this year is a reduction in the size of the notch, and this dummy unit does a good job of visualizing that change. You can see that one of the ways Apple is accomplishing this is by moving the speaker to the top bezel of the phone and out of the notch itself.

The camera cutout is also expected to get redesigned with the iPhone 13 lineup this year. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera, going from 5P (f/2.4) and fixed focus (FF) to 6P (f/1.8) and autofocus (AF).

To accommodate these camera changes, this iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit shows significantly larger camera lenses. Larger lenses should result in better quality photos as more light can reach the digital camera sensors.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also expected to be slightly thicker and heavier than their iPhone 12 predecessors.

Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max will use more power-efficient LTPO technology and add 120Hz support, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro. Apple could also bring Touch ID to the power button with the iPhone 13 this year, but it’s still unclear whether that feature will make the final cut.

You can keep up with all of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro rumors in our full guide right here. Check out the full iPhone 13 Pro Max hands-on dummy unit video below.

