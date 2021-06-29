Apple today unveiled 22 new Sport Loop bands as part of its new, limited-edition “International Collection.” They are inspired by different countries around the globe, and although Apple can’t say they’re created for the Olympics, the timing is perfect.

Last year, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito was able to discover a new “International” watch face in watchOS 7 code. Since the Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19, this feature never came to life until now.

Each band costs $49, and they’re limited editions, so it’s not clear how long Apple will continue to sell them. The Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6, for example, is gone from the official Apple Store page, but it’s still possible to buy it on a direct link.

These 22 new Apple Watch bands are available in two different sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm. Different from the new Solo Loop bands that are available in nine different sizes with two versions, these are easy to buy since you just have to follow the size of your Apple Watch.

Check below all of the new band colors:

France, Germany, and Great Britain

Australia, Belgium, Brazil

Canada, China, and Denmark

Greece, Italy, and Jamaica

Japan, Mexico, and Netherlands

New Zealand, Russia, and South Africa

South Korea, Spain, and Sweden

The United States

Which of the Apple Watch International Collection bands are you planning to buy? Vote in the poll, and tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: