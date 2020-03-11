watchOS 7 to include new ‘International’ Apple Watch face with multiple country flags

- Mar. 11th 2020 7:10 am PT

Exclusive
0

9to5Mac revealed several new features of iOS 14 based on the internal system codes, which also includes some changes to the Apple Watch. Now we’ve found references to at least one additional new watch face in watchOS 7.

We have previously revealed that watchOS 7 will introduce a new watch face called “Infograph Pro” with a built-in tachymeter. As descried earlier, a tachymeter is an analog watch scale located around the dial that is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.

There’s also a new watch face, likely digital, identified as “International” which, as the name suggests, will show flags from different countries. We don’t yet have details on what complications this watch face can exhibit, but you can take a look at the images extracted from iOS 14 to imagine how it will appear.

We have also learned recently that Apple is working on a method for sharing personal watch faces with others through iMessage, AirDrop, or other apps. However, not all watch faces will be shareable, such as those from Nike and Hermès, which are exclusive to some Apple Watch models.

watchOS 7 is expected to include sleep tracking support, as 9to5Mac has detailed before. Based on the iOS 14 codes, we can say that there will be a new “Sleep” complication to show related data right from some watch faces.

More from iOS 14 and watchOS 7:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jamf Apple device management

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
watchOS

watchOS

Apple's software platform for its wrist-worn wearable, Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 6 watchOS 7

About the Author