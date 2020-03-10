iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more

Leaked iOS 14 code obtained by 9to5Mac corroborates many details about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming hardware refreshes, including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and AirTags. Apple is also developing a new Apple TV remote, the code indicates.

New iPad Pro

According to the iOS 14 code, the upcoming iPad Pro refresh will include a new triple-lens camera array like previous supply chain reporting has suggested. This camera setup will include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This is a major update from the current iPad Pro.

The time-of-flight sensor will likely lend itself to new augmented reality features. 9to5Mac reported earlier today that Apple is developing a new augmented reality application for iOS 14. The app will allow users to get more information about world around them via AR.

iPhone 9

iOS 14 code also includes details about the upcoming iPhone 9, again corroborating past supply chain reporting. The iPhone 9 will support Touch ID as well as Express Transit capabilities. Apple is hoping to push iPhone 6 users — which does not feature support for Express Transit — to upgrade to the iPhone 9.

The new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is expected to be released this spring, likely alongside the release of iOS 13.4 (barring any major delays due to coronavirus.) The device will, of course, be supported by iOS 14, hence why details about it are included in the operating system details.

Apple TV

The iOS 14 code seen by 9to5Mac also includes new details about changes to the Apple TV. Prior versions of tvOS 13 code have revealed that Apple is working on a new Apple TV box, but iOS 14 also includes the tidbit that there will also be a new Apple TV remote.

More specific information here is unclear (we’re still digging), but the Siri Remote has been a point of contention for many Apple TV users. It’s also relatively pricey, which doesn’t help the Apple TV compete against lower-cost streaming boxes.

Apple is also developing a new workouts application for Apple TV. This application will allow users to download exercises and workouts and be coached via the Apple TV. All data will sync to Apple Watch, while Apple Music integration will allow users to listen to their own music during the workouts.

Lastly, iOS 14 code offers new details on Apple’s upcoming AirTag item trackers. 9to5Mac has previously reported many details on AirTags, including the marketing name. iOS 14 code indicates that AirTags will be able to be set up in bulk through iOS and that there will be a user-replaceable battery, much like Tile item trackers.

Users of Apple’s newest iPhone models will also be able to track AirTags via augmented reality. AirTags will also be able to play a sound to help users locate them.

