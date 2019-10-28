Exclusive: Apple planning ‘AirTag’ name for Tile-like tracker accessory

We’ve been hearing rumors and seeing evidence about an Apple Tile-like device for tracking personal items. Now, with the release of iOS 13.2, we can confirm that this device will be called “AirTag”.

A folder within the filesystem for the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system possibly confirms the name “AirTag” for the new device, which will be paired with a user’s iPhone just like AirPods and will allow users to track any item using the Find My app.

Currently, these assets are placeholders, containing images of AirPods, HomePod, and other devices, so they don’t reveal much about the product’s actual design. One feature confirmed by the assets is the ability to change the product’s battery since there is a video asset named “BatterySwap”.

It’s still unclear when Apple plans on announcing the new device, but it’s possible for it to be announced this week given its presence in the OS. These types of assets can be updated by Apple remotely, so the placeholders don’t say much about whether or not it will ship soon.

