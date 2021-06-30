Apple Design Award-winner Pok Pok Playroom updated with new handcrafted toy – ‘House’

On the heels of winning an Apple Design Award at WWDC21, the wonderful Pok Pok Playroom app for kids is getting its first update since launching in May. The all-new toy arriving today is House.

Pok Pok launched with six lovely toys to encourage creative and imaginative play for kids. Here’s my conclusion after testing Pok Pok with my four-year-old ahead of the launch this spring:

I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.

Today’s update with House brings another engaging, handcrafted space to play and get creative. My son has had a blast with the multi-level home that offers a living and dining room, bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and treehouse, with countless ways to interact and use your imagination. And it’s a great way to reinforce ideas like taking care of our things (and ourselves), being helpful, and more.

House invites kids to navigate day-to-day life within a home. Here, tasks like laundry or washing dishes become an opportunity for imaginations to run wild, all while learning about family dynamics, self-care, responsibility and so much more.

New and existing Pok Pok customers will see House show up in the app today. Pok Pok is available as a free download from the App Store with a 14-day trial. Then it’s priced at $3.99/month or $29.99/year.

You can get a deeper look at Pok Pok Playroom in our full review here or learn more on Pok Pok’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: