When LG announced it was shutting down its smartphone business, Samsung and Apple ran to conquer its market share in South Korea. Now, the Cupertino company is rolling out its trade-in program for LG phones in the US as well.

At the end of May, both Samsung and Apple announced a trade-in program in South Korea for LG phones. For Apple, its program will run up to September 25 and will give an additional 150,000 won (around $135) for customers switching to an iPhone.

In South Korea, this program is only eligible in retail stores run by telecom companies and not through the Apple Store or Apple Resellers, but now, in the US, the company finally added LG phones to its official trade-in program.

Customers can get up to $180 trading in an LG phone for a new iPhone. This is more than what Apple pays for most Google Pixel phones and less than what the company pays for Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Here’s the list of LG phones available to trade-in with Apple’s official program (via MacRumors):

LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Up to $180

LG V50 ThinQ 5G: Up to $125

LG V40 ThinQ: Up to $65

LG G8 ThinQ: Up to $70

You can check the details in the official Apple website here.

Early this morning, Counterpoint Research showed that Samsung regained some of its lost market share in South Korea by Apple. While LG accounts for 10% of the Q1 2021 market share in the country, there’s no doubt that both Apple and Samsung will try to entice these customers to their own platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: