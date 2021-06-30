We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the very first discount on the All-new Apple TV Siri Remote at $50. That’s alongside a notable sale on Nomad’s new AirTags cases from $15 each and deep discounts on previous-generation Apple Watch models. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All-new Apple TV Siri Remote sees first discount

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote for $50. Normally fetching $59 like you’d pay directly from Apple or at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first discounts we’ve seen on the just-released accessory and marks a new all-time low.

Having launched back in May, the new Siri Remote arrives as Apple’s refreshed home theater interface that’s compatible with both the latest and previous-generation Apple TV models. For those who are already rocking one of the more recent streaming media players from Apple but want to ditch the touchscreen-enabled remote that came in the box, today’s discount makes for a compelling way to upgrade without having to pay full price. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage.

Nomad has launched a new buy three get one FREE sale on its latest leather AirTags cases, taking as much as 44% off its new and upcoming releases. Our top pick is the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop at $25 each, which saves you 25% off of buying four.

Nomad’s more simplistic AirTag Leather Loop enters with a Horween leather build that comes in three different styles. Adhering to your Apple item finder with 3M pads, the keychain can easily clip to your keys or backpack while keeping AirTags firmly in place.

But for those willing to wait, the deals get even deeper. Many of the Nomad cases are still up for pre-order ahead of shipping out at the end of July, and those willing to lock in their purchase now will be able to save as much as 25% extra on top of the buy three get one free promotion. Ranging from pet tags to glasses straps, cards to put in your wallet, and more, there are quite a few different form-factors available for bringing AirTags into your everyday carry.

Score deep discounts on prev-gen. Apple Watch

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $110. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS for $260. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the best price of the year, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $250, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package.Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: